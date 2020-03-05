Steve Kerr had funny line for media ahead of Steph Curry’s return

Steve Kerr had a funny line for the media ahead of Steph Curry’s return to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Golden State had a much larger crowd of media for Thursday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors than they have the past few months. Kerr acknowledged the larger crowd with a joke about everyone “jumping on the bandwagon.”

“Look at all you jumping on the bandwagon,” said a smirking Warriors head coach Steve Kerr upon seeing a packed room of media pre game prior to Stephen Curry’s return. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) March 6, 2020

Curry only played in four games before getting injured in late October. He underwent two hand surgeries and it took several months for him to recover from his broken hand. He was originally expected to play on Sunday, but that got pushed back to Thursday.

And yes, Kerr is not stupid; he knows having a two-time MVP return to action is going to draw a crowd, and that’s good for the Warriors and the NBA in general.

The Warriors entered Thursday night’s game 14-48, which is the worst record in the league. Despite having Curry back, Draymond Green is out with a knee injury.