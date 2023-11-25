Steve Kerr has hilarious reaction after winning coach’s challenge

The Golden State Warriors took on the San Antonio Spurs with a chance to advance in the In-Season Tournament on Friday night, which meant every play was of the utmost importance. That included a third quarter foul against on Dario Saric, which head coach Steve Kerr quickly disputed.

Up 11 points at the time, Kerr issued a coach’s challenge despite being certain his protest would be shot down.

“I know I’m going to lose it,” a mic’d up Kerr could be heard saying, via the in-game camera. “I know I’m gonna lose but I’m going to challenge it anyway.”

Much to Kerr’s surprise, game officials agreed with him and reversed the call. It came as such a shock that Kerr hilariously “fainted” and slid down into his chair.

“How did we win?” a stunned Kerr said. “We never win!”

Kerr and the Warriors have struggled to win coach’s challenges this season and the entire team expected that trend to continue. Even Gary Payton II was in disbelief after the ruling, dabbing up his head coach, who looked as if he had just seen a ghost.

What’s great about Kerr’s reaction, other than the amusing moment itself, is that it will be given the meme and .gif treatment. We’ll be seeing that face and the fake-faint for years and years to come.