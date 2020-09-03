Steve Nash to be named Nets head coach

Steve Nash was not mentioned as one of the candidates to land the head coaching job with the Brooklyn Nets, but he was apparently at the top of their list all along.

The Nets have reached an agreement with Nash to make him their next head coach, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Jacque Vaughn, who was Brooklyn’s interim head coach in Orlando and drew serious consideration for the full-time position, will remain on Nash’s staff. The Nets are making Vaughn the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA.

Nash, 46, has no real coaching experience. He worked as a consultant for the Golden State Warriors after he retired from playing in 2015, but he has not been a member of an NBA coaching staff.

Nash spent the majority of his career with the Phoenix Suns. He also played for the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. The Hall of Famer won two NBA MVP awards and was named an All-Star eight times. He is considered one of the greatest point guards to ever play.

The Nets were said to be targeting some huge names for their head coaching job, but their interest in Nash was a well-kept secret. Nash will immediately face pressure to win with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving expected to be healthy at the start of next season.