Suns agree to unusual trade with Jazz

The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz agreed to a trade this week that is rarely seen in the NBA.

The Suns are reportedly trading their unprotected first-round pick in 2031 in exchange for three first-round picks from the Utah Jazz. Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the picks going to Phoenix are (1) the least favorable 2025 first from either the Minnesota Timberwolves or Cleveland Cavaliers, (2) the least favorable 2027 first from either the Timberwolves, Cavaliers, or Jazz, and (3) the least favorable 2029 first from either the Timberwolves, Cavaliers, or Jazz.

Outside of draft-day deals, NBA teams seldom trade with one another without a player being attached. But the trade makes perfect sense for both sides when you consider the context.

The Suns’ 2031 pick was the only first they could trade due to the NBA’s “Stepien Rule.” With Utah’s picks in hand, Phoenix now has three firsts they could dangle in any potential deal before this year’s trade deadline. The move is more than likely a precursor to an even bigger trade as the Suns have been linked to a few All-Stars.

The deal lines up with Utah’s timeline, considering the team is trying to set themselves up for the future rather than win now. The Jazz entered the week with the worst record in the Western Conference and are expected to be a lottery team for the next couple of years. The Suns’ unprotected pick is projected to be far and away the most valuable in the deal.

The Suns have been active in the trade market of late. The deal with Utah is Phoenix’s second trade this month and probably won’t be the last.