Monty Williams has great response for Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley attracted a great deal of attention on Monday for his harsh criticism of Chris Paul, and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams had a strong response.

During his appearance as a guest analyst on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Beverley unloaded on Paul for being a poor defender. The Minnesota Timberwolves star said Williams should have benched Paul during the Suns’ blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

When asked about the remarks from Beverley, Williams essentially said people should consider the source. He also praised Paul for being “one of the best basketball players in the history of the game.”

Monty Williams on Pat Beverley's vitriol toward Chris Paul after Suns' Game 7 loss to Dallas: "Chris is one of the best basketball players in the history of the game. And so you're gonna have people taking shots at him that aren't even in that class, why would I even comment?" — DANA (@iam_DanaScott) May 16, 2022

Paul had just 10 points and four assists in the Suns’ 123-90 home loss. A report after the game claimed he was playing through a quad injury. Before that information surfaced, Beverley predicted that someone on the Suns would fake an injury because of how embarrassing the loss was.

Beverley obviously does not respect Paul’s game. He also is trying to set himself up for a career in sports media by delivering strong takes. One outlet enjoyed the criticism so much that they made Beverley a crazy offer.