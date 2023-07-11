 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 11, 2023

Suns reporter shoots down Paul George rumor

July 11, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Paul George dribbling the ball

Jan 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George has been at the center of a handful of trade rumors this offseason, but the one involving the Phoenix Suns was apparently bogus.

There has been talk of the Suns trying to land another star player even after trading for Bradley Beal. On Monday, a self proclaimed Suns insider “reported” that Phoenix has interest in acquiring George. As is often the case, the rumors quickly spread.

According to longtime Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro, George is not going to the Suns. Gambadoro called the rumors “100% completely false.”

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly open to parting ways with George, but it sounds like they are asking for too much in return.

George is owed almost $95 million over the next two seasons with a player option on the second year. The 33-year-old has battled numerous significant injuries, so teams probably are not willing to spend big to acquire him. That is certainly true for the Suns after how much they gave up to land Beal.

Article Tags

Paul GeorgePhoenix Suns
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus