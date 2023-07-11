Suns reporter shoots down Paul George rumor

Paul George has been at the center of a handful of trade rumors this offseason, but the one involving the Phoenix Suns was apparently bogus.

There has been talk of the Suns trying to land another star player even after trading for Bradley Beal. On Monday, a self proclaimed Suns insider “reported” that Phoenix has interest in acquiring George. As is often the case, the rumors quickly spread.

According to longtime Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro, George is not going to the Suns. Gambadoro called the rumors “100% completely false.”

The Paul George rumors are 100% completely false. He was never discussed by Frank Vogel or anyone else in the organization. Good Day Sir! — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 10, 2023

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly open to parting ways with George, but it sounds like they are asking for too much in return.

George is owed almost $95 million over the next two seasons with a player option on the second year. The 33-year-old has battled numerous significant injuries, so teams probably are not willing to spend big to acquire him. That is certainly true for the Suns after how much they gave up to land Beal.