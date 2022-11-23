Suns could reunite with unlikely player?

The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.

Interestingly enough, Bogdanovic was originally a Suns’ draft pick, going to them No. 27 overall in 2014. But he remained overseas with Fenerbahçe of Turkey, and the Suns eventually traded his rights to the Sacramento Kings in 2016. Bogdanovic made his NBA debut for the Kings the next year.

When healthy, Bogdanovic is a dynamic off-the-dribble wing who shoots well above-average from deep (38.4 percent career). That is something the Suns have sorely lacked beyond Devin Booker, who has been overextended lately with the injury absences of Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson, and others. In any case, we can probably expect Phoenix to make some sort of move soon since they were also recently linked to another notable trade target.