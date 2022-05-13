Surprising favorite reportedly emerges to become Hornets head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching search is drawing most of the headlines, but the other current NBA vacancy is worth keeping an eye on as well.

Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reported this week that former NBA Coach of the Year Mike D’Antoni has emerged as the leader to become the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, citing three league sources.

D’Antoni is a surprising favorite as he has not coached in multiple years now and recently turned 71. His last coaching stop, the Houston Rockets, was also a team of mostly 30-something veterans (led by the likes of James Harden, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook), whereas the Hornets are currently one of the youngest teams in the league.

Still, D’Antoni’s up-tempo ethos would fit well on a team led by dynamic 20-year-old pace-pusher LaMelo Ball. But D’Antoni’s candidacy for the Hornets job has already been met with strong resistance from an ex-Charlotte star.