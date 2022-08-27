 Skip to main content
Details on Taurean Prince’s ‘dangerous drugs’ arrest warrant revealed

August 27, 2022
by Grey Papke

New details have emerged regarding Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince’s arrest earlier in the week.

Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday due to a fugitive warrant in Texas. Prince’s arrest was reported to relate to “dangerous drugs,” and a new report has offered further information on what that means.

According to Seth Kaplan of FOX 9 in Minnesota, Prince was pulled over for an expired registration, and told officers he had two legally-owned guns in his car. Officers found a vape pen and marijuana in the vehicle, and it is illegal in Texas to carry a gun while engaging in a criminal offense.

Prince was the No. 12 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and is entering his second season with the Timberwolves. The 28-year-old averaged 7.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in reserve duty last season, and signed a two-year, $14 million extension in June.

