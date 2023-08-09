Team USA stars teach Jalen Brunson a lesson after Knicks guard forgot his wallet

Jalen Brunson was taught a valuable life lesson on Monday night. Brunson’s Team USA teammates Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram served as both the teachers and beneficiaries of said lesson.

The New York Knicks guard forgot his wallet in the Team USA locker room following their 117-74 win over Puerto Rico. Luckily (or unluckily) Haliburton ended up in possession of it. While that scenario is obviously better for Brunson than a random stranger finding his wallet, Haliburton and Ingram did do a little bit of damage themselves.

Haliburton posted a video on his Instagram story as he was leaving T-Mobile Arena after the game. In the clip, the Indiana Pacers guard flashed Brunson’s wallet. He then showed off the vending machine goodies that both he and Ingram bought with their Team USA teammate’s money.

“[Jalen Brunson] left his wallet, and we hit him. [Brandon Ingram], what did you get in the vending machine, bro?” Haliburton asked Ingram after flexing his bag of Funyuns.

Ingram then showed off his own haul: a bottle of red Gatorade, Ruffles, and Big Texas cinnamon rolls.

Jalen Brunson forgot his wallet after the game and Haliburton & BI took advantage 🤣 (via @TyHaliburton22) pic.twitter.com/emczjQEKLW — Overtime (@overtime) August 8, 2023

Brunson signed a 4-year, $104 million contract with the New York Knicks last offseason. He’s probably not upset about losing a couple of bucks. However, Brunson was seemingly disappointed in what Haliburton and Ingram actually spent his money on.

“Can’t even be good criminals smh,” said Brunson on Twitter.

Can’t even be good criminals smh https://t.co/bQLCZbyeRj — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) August 8, 2023

Brunson has been seen as the “natural leader” of Team USA thus far. There’s a good chance he’ll shrug off his teammates’ unauthorized spending spree in order to keep the peace.