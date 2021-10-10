Texas A&M credits NBA star as their good luck charm in upset of Alabama

Texas A&M took down Goliath this weekend, and they had one NBA star to thank for bringing the good vibes.

The Aggies upset No. 1-ranked Alabama on Saturday, handing the Crimson Tide their first loss since 2019. After the win, Texas A&M took to Twitter to show love to Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton, an A&M alum. Fresh off Milwaukee’s NBA title, Middleton showed up to Saturday’s game at College Station with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The championship pedigree clearly rubbed off on the Aggies, and Middleton was happy to be shouted out as their “good luck charm.”

The two-time All-Star Middleton attended Texas A&M for three years from 2009 to 2012. Interestingly enough, the last (and only other time) that the Aggies beat Alabama was in 2012, so maybe Middleton really is the team’s good luck charm. In any case, the player who led them to that victory in 2012 was definitely loving the upset as well.