Thunder GM shares big Chet Holmgren update

The Oklahoma City Thunder sound quite encouraged by the progress Chet Holmgren is making toward playing, as evidenced by GM Sam Presti’s comments Saturday.

Presti told reporters that he expects Holmgren to take part in Summer League action for the Thunder, and that the center is looking great and making progress on his foot injury.

Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren playing Summer League: “It’s our hope he’ll be out there. It’s our expectation. Chet’s doing great. He’s had a great offseason.” — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) June 24, 2023

Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered a severe foot injury playing in a pro-am game last summer. The injury cost Holmgren the entire 2022-23 season, a campaign that would have likely seen him emerge as one of the league’s most-watched rookies.

The Thunder will presumably be cautious with Holmgren, who is still viewed as being a key part of the franchise going forward. If they can keep him healthy all year, they may be a playoff team. That they are comfortable turning him loose in the Summer League is a great sign.