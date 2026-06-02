Thunder have reportedly made a decision on Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren will not be getting voted off the island just yet.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will not be trading away their NBA All-Star big man Holmgren this offseason, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Monday. MacMahon notes that the Thunder continue to believe in Holmgren’s talent, character, and work ethic.

Holmgren, still just 24 years old, was OKC’s No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. After missing all of his rookie season due to Lisfranc injury, Holmgren has since bounced back to become a crucial long-term building block for the Thunder.

The seven-footer Holmgren had a starring role on the OKC team that won the 2025 NBA championship. He then followed that up this season by averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game en route to All-Star, All-NBA, and First Team All-Defensive honors.

But the narrative on Holmgren has quickly flipped after his shoddy 2026 postseason. Holmgren’s numbers fell to 14.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, and he looked especially lost in the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs . Holmgren was benched down the stretch of the decisive Game 7 last weekend and seemed particularly petrified by his matchup against rival Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs .

That said, the Thunder already committed to Holmgren with a five-year, $239.3 million rookie max extension that officially begins next season. While there was some chatter in recent days about OKC potentially flipping salaries for another young All-Star big instead, they are clearly still hitching their wagon to Holmgren until further notice.