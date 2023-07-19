Thunder announce big news about head coach Mark Daigneault

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is here to stay.

The Thunder made the big announcement on Wednesday that they have signed Daigneault to a multi-year contract extension.

Thunder Signs Mark Daigneault to Multi-Year Contract Extension 🔗 | https://t.co/Z5KWzNyzpZ pic.twitter.com/YY38rotZQ3 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 19, 2023

Daigneault, still only 37, is entering his fourth year as coach of the Thunder. While he was largely unknown at the time he was hired in 2020, Daigneault is a rising star in the NBA coaching ranks. He finished second in NBA Coach of the Year voting this past season after leading the rebuilding Thunder to a 40-42 record and a play-in tournament berth. Daigneault has established himself as one of the game’s top young strategists and has helped OKC players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (First Team All-NBA) and Jalen Williams (Rookie of the Year runner-up) blossom.

The Thunder, who will be joined next season by Chet Holmgren, have a ton of confidence in their chances. Now they have decided that Daigneault will indeed be the guy to captain their ship for the next several years.