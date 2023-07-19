 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 19, 2023

Thunder announce big news about head coach Mark Daigneault

July 19, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Mark Daigneault looking on

Nov 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder Head coach Mark Daigneault questions a call during the in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is here to stay.

The Thunder made the big announcement on Wednesday that they have signed Daigneault to a multi-year contract extension.

Daigneault, still only 37, is entering his fourth year as coach of the Thunder. While he was largely unknown at the time he was hired in 2020, Daigneault is a rising star in the NBA coaching ranks. He finished second in NBA Coach of the Year voting this past season after leading the rebuilding Thunder to a 40-42 record and a play-in tournament berth. Daigneault has established himself as one of the game’s top young strategists and has helped OKC players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (First Team All-NBA) and Jalen Williams (Rookie of the Year runner-up) blossom.

The Thunder, who will be joined next season by Chet Holmgren, have a ton of confidence in their chances. Now they have decided that Daigneault will indeed be the guy to captain their ship for the next several years.

Article Tags

Mark DaigneaultOklahoma City Thunder
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus