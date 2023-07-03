Thunder phenom offers bold prediction about next NBA season

Josh Giddey can already envision the trophy engraving next season … for the Rookie of the Year Award.

The Oklahoma City Thunder phenom Giddey went viral on Monday for his bold prediction about the 2023-24 season. Giddey replied to a tweet from a Thunder fanpage that read, “Your [phone] battery % shows the odds of Chet Holmgren winning ROY next season. What do you have?”

Your battery % shows the odds of Chet Holmgren winning ROY next season. What do you have? pic.twitter.com/EhBpCeNnou — Thunder Nation (@ThunderNationCP) July 3, 2023

“my phones fully charged,” Giddey wrote in response (indicating that he believes Holmgren has a 100 percent chance of winning the award).

my phones fully charged https://t.co/vqD11fuHkm — josh giddey (@joshgiddey) July 3, 2023

Thunder teammate Jalen Williams got in on the fun as well by writing, “I’m at 100% [too]” in response to Giddey.

I’m at 100% — therealjalenwilliams (@JdubPSCEO) July 3, 2023

The 7-foot-1 Holmgren missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury. But that also means that the talented former No. 2 overall pick got an entire year’s worth of working with NBA staffs and rehabbing in NBA facilities.

Of course, a (very) large 19-year-old named Victor Wembanyama will be standing in Holmgren’s way for that Rookie of the Year Award. Other rookie shotmakers like Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson figure to make noise too, especially on teams where they should be getting ample shot attempts.

Holmgren might not quite be there yet when it comes to creating his own offense. But he does at least look the part (having reportedly put on some significant weight), and his Thunder teammates believe in him.