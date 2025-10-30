Thunder lottery pick Nikola Topic has been diagnosed with cancer

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Nikola Topic has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti revealed on Thursday that Topic was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer. The team had said earlier this month that Topic would not play at the start of 2025-26 season after he underwent a testicular procedure. Presti has now shared that the procedure was done to test for cancer, and the biopsy results came back positive.

Presti said doctors are “extremely positive” about Topic’s prognosis.

“He has a tremendous group of oncologists, both at OU and MD Anderson (Cancer Center in Houston), and they are extremely positive about his outlook in dealing with this situation,” Presti told reporters. “It’s important to note that testicular cancer is the most cured form of cancer among males, but the treatment option for him right now that is recommended by the oncologists is chemotherapy. (Topic) didn’t want to make this information public until he had begun the actual treatments, which he has recently. He’s been in here. He’s training. He’s working out throughout this entire process.”

Sam Presti announced today that Nikola Topic is dealing with testicular cancer.



His doctors are “extremely positive” about his long-term outlook. He has began chemotherapy, and there is no timetable for his return.



Wishing all the best for Topic. pic.twitter.com/jqtkdO5qGa — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) October 30, 2025

Presti did not provide a timetable for Topic’s return but said the 20-year-old will return to playing for the Thunder.

Topic, who is from Serbia, was a lottery pick by the Thunder in 2024 (No. 12 overall). He has yet to get his NBA career off the ground after missing his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL that he suffered while playing in Europe almost a year-and-a-half ago.

During Topic’s last full season of play in 2023-24, he averaged 18.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game on 52/26/86 shooting splits for Serbian side KK Mega Basket. At 6-foot-6 with strong ball-handling ability, Topic is expected to eventually contribute to the Thunder as a backup to their reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at point guard.