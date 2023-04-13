Tilman Fertitta says he has reached his limit with Commanders bid

Tilman Fertitta is interested in buying the Washington Commanders, but the billionaire says his latest offer for the franchise will be his final one.

Fertitta is leading one of at least three groups that have submitted formal bids for the Commanders. A group headed by current Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris and another led by Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos have reportedly submitted bids of around $6 billion. Though, those figures may be a bit exaggerated.

Fertitta told CNBC on Wednesday that his bid on the Commanders is for $5.6 billion, which is the figure Forbes has attached to the franchise. The Houston Rockets owner said he will not go higher than that.

Tilman Fertitta said during an interview with @CNBC today that he bid $5.6 billion on the Commanders, but "at some point you've got to draw a line in the sand." pic.twitter.com/7NpKM1Fb4X — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 13, 2023

“If they can get somebody to pay them more than that, good luck to them,” Fertitta said. “That’s all I can say. I own a franchise, so I love them selling for a lot. But at some point, I don’t think $6 billion is the right number. Everybody that’s watched me do business for the last 40 years knows when I draw a line in the sand, I’m done. So, I’m here, you know I can close and that’s the way it is.”

The timing of Fertitta’s comments may not be a coincidence. He just so happened to take a hard stance publicly on the same day multiple outlets reported that Jeff Bezos will not be bidding on the Commanders. Now that the man with the deepest pockets in the world is out, perhaps Fertitta feels he can put some pressure on Daniel Snyder.

The new owner of the Commanders could be announced prior to the next NFL owners meetings, which are scheduled for May 22.