Report: Tim Duncan stepping away from full-time coaching role with Spurs

Tim Duncan’s full-time coaching career is apparently over after just one year.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Duncan has decided to step away from full-time coaching after one year with the San Antonio Spurs. Duncan is expected to return to a more behind-the-scenes player development role similar to the one he occupied prior to last year.

The decision apparently does not come as a surprise to the Spurs, who reportedly expected Duncan’s full-time assistant role to be a temporary one.

The writing may have been on the wall when Duncan didn’t travel to the Orlando bubble with the team. While Duncan didn’t get credit for it, he did win one game as a stand-in coach for Popovich during the regular season.