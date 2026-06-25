Larry Brown Sports

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Timberwolves are determined not to trade 1 player

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Donte DiVincenzo in his Wolves uniform
Jan 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are poised to be one of the most active teams in the NBA’s offseason, but there is one player on their roster they appear very determined to hold onto.

While the Timberwolves have other moves in the work, they are not trading guard Donte DiVincenzo, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Minnesota is focused on adding another power forward, as well as some more shooting.

On the surface, DiVincenzo makes sense as a trade candidate. He is likely to miss a good portion of next season after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs, and is entering the final season of his current contract. Evidently, however, the Timberwolves believe he will be able to make a full recovery and want to keep him beyond next year.

DiVincenzo was an important player for the Timberwolves last season when healthy. He averaged 12.2 points and 1.3 steals per game while playing in all 82 regular season contests.

The Timberwolves have already made one big trade to start the summer, and even parted ways with fan favorite Naz Reid to make it happen. That should be an indicator of just how highly they value DiVincenzo.

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