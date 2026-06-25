Timberwolves are determined not to trade 1 player

The Minnesota Timberwolves are poised to be one of the most active teams in the NBA’s offseason, but there is one player on their roster they appear very determined to hold onto.

While the Timberwolves have other moves in the work, they are not trading guard Donte DiVincenzo , according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Minnesota is focused on adding another power forward, as well as some more shooting.

The Wolves do still have other moves in the works. They need a power forward and they need more shooting. I am told that they are not trading Donte DiVincenzo. The work continues. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 25, 2026

On the surface, DiVincenzo makes sense as a trade candidate. He is likely to miss a good portion of next season after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs, and is entering the final season of his current contract. Evidently, however, the Timberwolves believe he will be able to make a full recovery and want to keep him beyond next year.

DiVincenzo was an important player for the Timberwolves last season when healthy. He averaged 12.2 points and 1.3 steals per game while playing in all 82 regular season contests.

The Timberwolves have already made one big trade to start the summer, and even parted ways with fan favorite Naz Reid to make it happen. That should be an indicator of just how highly they value DiVincenzo.