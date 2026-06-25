LaMelo Ball stunningly traded to Western Conference team

LaMelo Ball is headed to the Western Conference.

The Charlotte Hornets pulled the trigger on a trade Thursday, sending the talented point guard to the Minnesota Timberwolves , via Shams Charania of ESPN.

Ball and Josh Green are both going to Minnesota in exchange for big man Naz Reid , a protected first-pick in 2033, three first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029 and 2030, plus three second-round picks in 2029, 2032 and 2033.

BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading star guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lkhXBWHCrA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

Charania provided some sort of a trailer for this blockbuster trade just after the conclusion of the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday, when he reported that the Hornets are engaged in trade talks centered on Ball. It did not take long before the actual trade happened, with Ball about to start a new chapter in his NBA career.

With the Timberwolves, Ball will be running a formidable partnership with four-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards . This trade also puts the No. 1 and No. 3 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft not just on the same team but on the same backcourt. With Ball, the Timberwolves finally get a real solution at point guard. Green, meanwhile, is throwaway in the transaction, given his expiring contract.

In six seasons with the Hornets, Ball averaged 20.8 points, 7.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds through 303 games (208 starts).