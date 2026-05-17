Timberwolves were plagued by notable internal issues

The Minnesota Timberwolves ’ season did not end the way they wanted it to, but there had reportedly been some behind-the-scenes issues going on for a while.

The Timberwolves’ decision to move Anthony Edwards to point guard to insert Donte DiVincenzo into the starting lineup had a negative impact on the team, according to Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune. The Timberwolves were described as dealing with “moodiness” in part due to the lack of a true point guard to keep the team focused and distribute the ball evenly.

The report adds that players got frustrated if they were not getting their complement of shots, even when the team was playing well. In addition, Edwards’ increased responsibilities on offense negatively impacted his defense down the stretch.

On paper, the decision to remove Mike Conley Jr. from the lineup to fit DiVincenzo in makes the team better. It is an example, however, of how a move that looks good on paper can actually make things worse because it disrupts team chemistry.

“Moodiness” is the term Naz Reid used to describe the Timberwolves internally. He clearly was not the only one to notice the issues. The biggest step this offseason might be to find a true point guard who can keep the team balanced, because it seems to have been a serious issue down the stretch.