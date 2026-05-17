Timberwolves star has brutally honest take on what doomed Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid does not believe a lack of talent is what’s holding his team back.

Reid spoke to reporters on Saturday for his exit interview following the T-Wolves’ second-round exit at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs . The former Sixth Man of the Year gave a candid response when asked about what separates Minnesota from the Spurs and the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder .

“Probably just the moodiness,” Reid said, via Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore. “You look at both of those teams, and they’re playing for one another, they’re excited to be on the floor with one another, they’re a team where they’re selfless.

“I think we have more than enough talent. I think we have more than enough guys bringing that to the table, competing at a high level. But just being less moody. I think that’s just the name of the game for us, just being less moody and more selfless. Carrying ourselves with championship aspirations.”

Some fans felt like Reid was directly talking about All-Star power forward Julius Randle , who had a productive Game 1 but struggled for the rest of the series.

He’s gotta be talking about Julius. — East Austin Zaddy (@El_Jefe_Mayor) May 16, 2026

With every shot of his that went off the rim or got swatted away by Victor Wembanyama , Randle seemed to give off worsening body language. It didn’t help that Randle was the only Timberwolves player to ditch his exit interview following a Game 6 ouster, wherein he scored just three points on 1/8 shooting.

Whether Reid was referring to Randle or the Timberwolves team as a whole, it’s clear that change is needed in Minnesota — whether that be in the team’s temperament or roster construction. Not even Anthony Edwards has the answer to what that change will look like as the T-Wolves head into the offseason.