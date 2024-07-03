Timberwolves signing Rudy Gobert’s ex-Jazz teammate

The Minnesota Timberwolves have scooped up another Utah Jazz alum.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Wednesday that the Timberwolves are signing forward Joe Ingles in free agency. Ingles is joining Minnesota on a one-year deal, Wojnarowski adds.

Ingles, 36, is best known for his time with the Utah Jazz from 2014-22. He was teammates there with two current Timberwolves — center Rudy Gobert and guard Mike Conley. Ingles and Gobert made three playoff appearances and won a division title together in Utah before Conley joined them in 2019, netting three more playoff appearances and two more division titles.

Minnesota had a need for playmaking off the bench with Kyle Anderson just leaving in free agency to join a Western Conference rival. Though Ingles is very ground-bound, he did shoot 43.5 percent from deep last season for the Orlando Magic and can run a second-unit offense with ease. The familiarity with two key starters for Minnesota should only help Ingles’ case as well.