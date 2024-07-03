Warriors land key rotation player from Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors are going to be a lot slower next season.

The Warriors on Tuesday acquired Kyle Anderson from the Minnesota Timberwolves via sign-and-trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Anderson’s contract is reportedly worth $27 million over three years.

The Timberwolves received a future second-round pick swap and cash considerations in return.

Endearingly called “slow-mo” since his days at UCLA, Anderson was a key piece for the Timberwolves over the last two seasons.

The versatile 6’9″ forward served multiple roles for Minnesota. He filled in as a capable starting big man at times (56 starts) whenever the team dealt with injuries to their frontcourt. Anderson also handled playmaking duties as an offensive hub off the bench.

Anderson averaged 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game across his two seasons in Minnesota. He was third on the team in assists during both years, even averaging more than Anthony Edwards during the 2022-23 campaign.

Given the Warriors’ recent exodus of veterans, Anderson could play a huge role off the bench or as an occasional starter.

The 10-year pro shares some similarities with Draymond Green on the offensive end, which could make Anderson an ideal fit next to Steph Curry in the Warriors’ rotation.