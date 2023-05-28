TNT made big error at end of Heat-Celtics Game 6

The Miami Heat blowing the box-out on Derrick White wasn’t the only mistake at the end of Saturday’s Game 6.

The Boston Celtics guard White had a miraculous putback game-winner to force a Game 7 in his team’s Eastern Conference Finals series against Miami (video here). White got his shot off with a mere 0.1 seconds left on the clock, and it was so close that it even had TNT fooled.

Soon after White’s shot went in, TNT’s score bug read that the final score was Heat 103, Celtics 102. To make matters even worse, the top of the graphic read, “MIA wins series 4-2.” That created an unintentionally hilarious visual with the Celtics celebrating in the background.

To say I was really confused when I saw this image of the Celtics celebrating and the TNT graphic saying the Heat won the series would be a massive understatement pic.twitter.com/qIOBoK3Wrn — OmKaYo (@OmKaYoo) May 28, 2023

Almost nobody knew if White had successfully gotten the shot off in real time. But apparently someone in charge at TNT had a quick trigger finger. Perhaps it would have been better if they had just eliminated the score bug altogether until a final determination on White’s shot had been made.

Whether intentional or unintentional, you can always count on TNT for the entertaining content. At least the series shifting back to Boston for a Game 7 means that we might get to hear Charles Barkley’s Beantown accent again.