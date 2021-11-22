Top sportsbook offering odds for LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart boxing match

One top sportsbook has got you covered if LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart ever decide to go full Wilder and Fury.

Online sportsbook Bovada is now offering odds for a James-Stewart boxing match. The four-time MVP James is listed as a -230 favorite.

LeBron James opens as the favorite if he and Isaiah Stewart want to settle their feud in a boxing ring, according to @BovadaOfficial. pic.twitter.com/v77Z0bckY2 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 22, 2021

The two players had the viral NBA moment of the year when they got into it during Sunday’s game. James bloodied Stewart with an elbow to the face in the third quarter, and Stewart responded by trying to fight everybody. Twitter also chimed in with some legendary reaction memes.

It is hard to see why James would be the favorite in a boxing match though. At 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, he is around the same size as Stewart, who is listed at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds. Stewart is also 17 years James’ junior and could probably bring a lot more energy and stamina to the ring.

Regardless, an actual fight between James and Stewart will never happen in a trillion years. That much is obvious when you consider, among many other reasons, how many people James was hiding behind when Stewart tried to come at him.