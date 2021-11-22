Video: LeBron James was protected from Isaiah Stewart by so many people

LeBron James may have caused Isaiah Stewart to go nuts on him during Sunday’s game with a dirty blow to the face, but he wasn’t on an island afterwards. Far from it.

James was ejected for taking a dirty shot that left Stewart bloodied during the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game (close angles here). Stewart was furious afterwards and got ejected from the game. He wanted to fight everyone (video here).

James was well-guarded after the incident. A fan video that contains some cussing shows that James had a few people shielding him from Stewart in the aftermath:

So many people making sure nobody touches LeBron pic.twitter.com/FewhH1L7IN — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) November 22, 2021

Both James and Stewart are likely facing suspensions from the league.

James may have started things with his dirty shot at Stewart, but he knew better than to stick around and see what happened. He faded well back in the scene behind several layers of protection.

Next up, the NBA will have to decide on some discipline.