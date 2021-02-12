Trae Young fined $20,000 for inappropriate language towards official

Trae Young was fined on Thursday for his behavior towards the officials at the end of his Atlanta Hawks’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Young’s Hawks lost 118-117. They had an opportunity to take the lead in the last 10 seconds when they got to run a play off an inbounds pass. Young fell on the play and was unable to get the ball, which led to his complaints. He thought a foul should have been called.

The officials did not call a foul and said after the game that they believed the contact was incidental.

Young was furious and cursed out the official for not calling a foul.

Trae Young was HEATED after not getting a foul pic.twitter.com/H71UEDElQg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2021

The NBA on Thursday announced that Young was fined $20,000 for inappropriate language towards an official. The league also defended the no-call.

Young is in his third season in the NBA and averaging 26.6 points per game.