Trae Young has funny advice for critical Knicks fans

Trae Young and New York Knicks fans notoriously do not get along. Young played the villain role during the two teams’ playoff series in 2021, and has been an unpopular figure in the Big Apple ever since.

Young discussed his relationship with Knicks fans in a recent episode of JJ Redick’s “The Old Man & the Three” podcast. The Atlanta Hawks guard openly admitted he enjoyed the limelight and wanted to play to the stage. Young even said the games at Madison Square Garden were “the craziest environment I’ve played in.”

Co-host Tommy Alter asked Young if Knicks fans were only hyping him up by chanting things like “f— Trae Young,” and the Hawks star admitted that it somewhat plays into his hands.

Trae Young on Knicks fans…. pic.twitter.com/iOWXPWVk3P — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) May 19, 2022

“I think the Heat didn’t say nothing at all. In Miami, I think they just kept it business,” Young said, referring to Atlanta’s first-round loss to Miami this season. “I think there’s certain guys you shouldn’t talk to, just leave it alone. And I feel like I’m one of those guys in that category.”

Young is right about him enjoying the spotlight. He willed the Hawks to victory over Cleveland and embraced the stage there as well. Against Miami, where it was kept to “business,” Young shot 32 percent from the field in a five-game loss. Maybe other fanbases should take notes from the Heat here.