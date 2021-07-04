Trae Young sends optimistic tweet after Hawks’ playoff exit

The Hawks were eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Bucks on Saturday, but Trae Young wants fans in Atlanta to know the future remains bright.

Young sent a tweet on Sunday thanking Hawks fans for their support. He said this is “just the beginning” for the team.

What A Year. Thank You Atlanta !

YEAR 3 is over but this is just the beginning…

The Future Is Atlanta!

I hope you get on board, because it’s here to stay! Love pic.twitter.com/bY0NBow53q — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 4, 2021

The Hawks won just 20 games last season and had a losing record in Young’s first two years. They finally turned things around this season, and it’s possible they would still be playing if Young didn’t injure his foot.

Young missed Game 4 and Game 5 against Milwaukee and likely was not close to 100 percent healthy for Saturday’s game given the nature of his injury. He scored 14 points — his lowest output of the playoffs — on just 4-of-17 shooting and 0-for-6 from 3-point range.

Young proved with his interactions with New York Knicks fans that he was ready for the big stage. He should be a great piece for the Hawks to continue to build around.