Trail Blazers reunite with former center

The Portland Trail Blazers have reunited with one of their former players.

Moses Brown is signing a partially-guaranteed 1-year deal with the Blazers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday.

Brown went undrafted out of UCLA in 2019. He signed a two-way deal with Portland in September and spent most of his time in the G League that season, though he played in nine games for the Blazers.

The 7-foot-2 center has since played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets. A McDonald’s All-American in high school, Brown averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in 2020-2021 with the Thunder. He started 32 games for them that season.

Last season, Brown appeared in 36 NBA games, most of them coming with the Clippers. Jusuf Nurkic is likely to see the majority of the minutes for Portland at center this season.