Tristan Thompson could be next Celtic to get traded?

The Boston Celtics just parted ways with Kemba Walker after a very brief tenure, and now another Celtic could be meeting the same fate.

Jay King of The Athletic reported Monday that there has been speculation that Boston will trade away Tristan Thompson after acquiring Al Horford back from the Oklahoma City Thunder. King notes though that center depth could be critical with Horford’s age (35) and young center Robert Williams’ inexperience. But King adds that the Celtics could be paying both Horford and Thompson a combined $37 million to back up Williams, a poor allocation of resources for them.

Thompson, 30, is under contract for one more year at $9.7 million. He put up 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season but had to address rumors claiming that he was supposedly unliked in Boston’s locker room.

The Celtics also got seven-footer Moses Brown in the Horford-Walker swap with the Thunder. That means Thompson could definitely be an odd man out, especially if the team does not see him as one of the top two bigs on their roster.