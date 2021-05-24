Tristan Thompson pushes back against question about Nets’ swagger

The Brooklyn Nets can certainly be intimidating when they step on the court, but Tristan Thompson does not care one bit.

The Boston Celtics center responded to a question about the Nets’ swagger with a great response, noting that the Celtics simply don’t care.

“Listen, if you have a team with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, you better step on the court feeling good about yourself,” Thompson said, via Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. “We don’t give a s–t about that. They put their socks on just like us.”

The Celtics didn’t come out intimidated in Game 1, getting off to a hot start before the Nets ultimately overwhelmed them in the second half. That’s probably why this prediction might end up working out.

One thing is certain: no matter how much belief the Celtics have, this is going to be a tough series. Plus, with the Nets getting 82 combined points from their big three in Game 1, the swagger is justified.