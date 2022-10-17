Troubling details emerge from Hornets player’s arrest

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested over the weekend for driving while impaired, and some troubling details about the alleged incident have surfaced.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Bouknight was found unconscious in a parking deck just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. He also had a Glock 23 handgun with him at the time, though no weapons-related charge was listed in the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office report.

Bouknight was released on $2,500 bond. The arrest comes as he is already facing multiple charges from other violations. Most recently, Bouknight was cited last Wednesday for driving 92 mph in a 50-mph zone. He was also ticketed in February for reckless driving. Bouknight has December court dates set for both of those cases.

The Hornets open their season against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. LaMelo Ball has been dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as doubtful for the game. Bouknight may have been in line for an increased role early in the season, but it is unclear how the former UConn star’s arrest might impact Charlotte’s plans.

Bouknight is not the only Hornets player who was arrested this offseason. Miles Bridges was charged with domestic violence and child abuse following an alleged incident during the summer.