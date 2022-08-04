Report: LeBron James has noteworthy meeting with Lakers

The King is officially holding court this week.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported Thursday that LeBron James and agent Rich Paul met with Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka about a possible contract extension. Paul said that the meeting was “productive” and that the two sides will continue dialogue, McMenamin adds.

Thursday marked the day James became eligible to sign a new extension with the Lakers (for two years and up to $97.1 million). He has until June 30, 2023 to reach an extension agreement with the team or else he will become an unrestricted free agent.

James, who turns 38 in December, is currently under contract for just one more guaranteed season at $44.5 million. McMenamin also said during a separate appearance on ESPN that James is no rush to sign an extension and wants to see how the dust settles with the Lakers roster.

"I'm told nothing is imminent [in regards to a LeBron James extension with the Lakers.]… You can see LeBron's camp wait to see how things play out with the Los Angeles Lakers' roster leading up to training camp." — Dave McMenaminpic.twitter.com/SwkAWffzuv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 4, 2022

The Lakers were rotten horseradish last season, going 33-49 and missing a 20-team NBA postseason. That has led to uncertainty over James’ continued future with the team. The four-time MVP would also like to keep his options open for one particular reason. That is why many believe James may instead sign a 1+1 extension that would lock him in for an additional year with the Lakers but allow him to test free agency in 2024.