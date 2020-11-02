Tyler Herro shows off braids in picture with girlfriend Katya Elise Henry

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat were unable to shock the NBA and defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals last month, but the rookie sensation is not letting that ruin his offseason.

Herro and his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry spent some time in Turks and Caicos recently. Herro, who became a household name with his performance in the Eastern Conference Finals, appears to be rocking a new hairstyle. Check out the braids:

Braided Herro enjoying life pic.twitter.com/kftEP7H0Z4 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 2, 2020

Herro’s lady friend appears to like the look, which is all that matters.

Herro, the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft, elevated his game in the postseason. He showed that he has a very bright future ahead of him despite not generating a ton of hype in college. Henry had no problem openly telling people on social media that she is taking care of Herro, and it looks like the two are still enjoying each other’s company very much.