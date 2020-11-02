 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 2, 2020

Tyler Herro shows off braids in picture with girlfriend Katya Elise Henry

November 2, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat were unable to shock the NBA and defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals last month, but the rookie sensation is not letting that ruin his offseason.

Herro and his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry spent some time in Turks and Caicos recently. Herro, who became a household name with his performance in the Eastern Conference Finals, appears to be rocking a new hairstyle. Check out the braids:

View this post on Instagram

the ones that hate me the most look just like me

A post shared by Tyler Herro (@nolimitherro) on

Herro’s lady friend appears to like the look, which is all that matters.

Herro, the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft, elevated his game in the postseason. He showed that he has a very bright future ahead of him despite not generating a ton of hype in college. Henry had no problem openly telling people on social media that she is taking care of Herro, and it looks like the two are still enjoying each other’s company very much.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus