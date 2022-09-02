Tyler Herro posts cryptic tweet amid major NBA trade news

Tyler Herro is going Hulk Hogan with his ear to the crowd after Thursday’s blockbuster trade.

The Miami Heat guard posted a cryptic tweet less than an hour after news broke that Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was being traded to Cleveland.

“Nahhh keep that same energy..” wrote Herro.

Nahhh keep that same energy.. — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) September 1, 2022

The 22-year-old Herro’s name was ever-present in trade rumors throughout the summer, including for top stars such as Mitchell and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. Many fans, even within the Heat’s own fanbase, were calling for Herro to be traded. But with Mitchell about to put on a Cavs jersey and Durant rescinding his trade request to stay put in Brooklyn, Herro appears to have successfully survived the rumors.

Despite winning Sixth Man of the Year with a stout regular season where he turned in 21-5-4 averages, Herro badly underperformed in the postseason (partly due to a groin injury) and left fans with a bad taste in their mouths. Herro’s revenge tour may now be incoming however, particularly given some of the high-ambition goals that he has set for himself.