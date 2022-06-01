Tyler Herro wants 1 major thing from Heat next season

Despite being a near-unanimous winner of the Sixth Man of the Year Award this season, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has bigger plans in mind.

Speaking Tuesday in his exit interview with reporters, Herro said that he wants to start for the Heat next season.

“In some way I would like to start,” said Herro, per Brendan Tobin of 790 The Ticket in Miami. “It’s my fourth year, I think I’ve earned it. We’ll see what happens.”

The 22-year-old Herro really thrived as a sixth man for Miami this season, averaging a brawny 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. But being a full-time starter is the mark of a true star in the NBA and something that every young player should aim for.

Herro’s role might not change very much if he starts instead of coming off the bench. He still played a career-high 32.6 minutes per game this season and regularly featured in closing lineups for the Heat. But Herro will first have to prove that he can hold up defensively against first-unit wings. At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, Herro is a bit below-average in terms of size for his position and remains fairly slow moving his feet. But he did show marked progress this season at getting deflections and making crisp rotations.

If Miami believes Herro is up for the challenge, they could insert him in the starting lineup next year, perhaps instead of a player like Max Strus. If not though, they may just trade Herro as part of a package for one particular star player (as has recently been rumored).