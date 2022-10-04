Tyler Herro has savage tweet after landing new extension from Heat

Tyler Herro is officially laughing all the way to the bank.

The Miami Heat shooting guard secured a new four-year extension from the team this week that could be worth up to $130 million. After news of Herro’s extension broke, he took to Twitter with a savage post. Herro tweeted a GIF of Bugs Bunny counting up money.

The tweet could be interpreted as a message to Herro’s haters. Many fans called for Herro to be traded this summer, and when he managed to survive his inclusion in multiple trade rumors, Herro seemingly gloated a little bit.

Some have already labeled Herro’s new extension as an overpay, citing his limitations defensively and his uneven postseason performance last year. But for a player who is still only 22, averaged 21-5-4 in 2021-22, and won Sixth Man of the Year, it seems like pretty fair value. Herro’s extension also has $120 million guaranteed (the other $10 million is in incentives) and is $20-$30 million below a max deal, per salary cap expert Albert Nahmad.

For the Heat, who were the top seed in the East last season and came within a hangnail of another Finals berth, Herro becomes their third $100 million player on the books (after Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo). In addition to extending Herro, Miami appears to have some interesting plans this season.