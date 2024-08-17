Tyler Herro shows off his strange new tattoos

Tyler Herro appears to be in another one of his offseason moods.

The Miami Heat guard Herro drew attention online this week for his odd new tattoos. In a social media post (shared by Herro’s creative director Trey Mena), some interesting new ink was visible on Herro’s midsection. He got tattoos of all of his career jerseys to this point (with the Heat and also with the University of Kentucky and Whitnall High School).

Where it went a little sideways though was below that. Herro also has new tattoos of a vintage car (OK), a logo of the Milwaukee Brewers (fair enough, Herro is a Wisconsin native), Buttercup from “The Powerpuff Girls” (um), and [checks notes] a crown right above his belly button (…).

Check out the photos below.

Tyler Herro got his high school, college, and NBA jersey along with a powerpuff girl on his stomach (via @MenaTrey) pic.twitter.com/XmE2HBnEtp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 16, 2024

Herro, still only 24 but about to enter sixth NBA season, averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game for the Heat last year. But the song also remains more of the same for the often-injured Herro, who missed roughly half of last season due to various leg issues.

At the very least though, Herro, who is owed $93 million over the next three seasons, continues to do him. He has gotten himself roasted before for his unconventional sense of fashion, and his tattoos appear to be similarly unconventional as well.