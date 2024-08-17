 Skip to main content
Tyler Herro shows off his strange new tattoos

August 17, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Tyler Herro in warmups

Mar 29, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Herro appears to be in another one of his offseason moods.

The Miami Heat guard Herro drew attention online this week for his odd new tattoos. In a social media post (shared by Herro’s creative director Trey Mena), some interesting new ink was visible on Herro’s midsection. He got tattoos of all of his career jerseys to this point (with the Heat and also with the University of Kentucky and Whitnall High School).

Where it went a little sideways though was below that. Herro also has new tattoos of a vintage car (OK), a logo of the Milwaukee Brewers (fair enough, Herro is a Wisconsin native), Buttercup from “The Powerpuff Girls” (um), and [checks notes] a crown right above his belly button (…).

Check out the photos below.

Herro, still only 24 but about to enter sixth NBA season, averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game for the Heat last year. But the song also remains more of the same for the often-injured Herro, who missed roughly half of last season due to various leg issues.

At the very least though, Herro, who is owed $93 million over the next three seasons, continues to do him. He has gotten himself roasted before for his unconventional sense of fashion, and his tattoos appear to be similarly unconventional as well.

