Tyrese Maxey earns respect with gutsy performance for shorthanded Sixers

Tyrese Maxey is a rookie, but he played like anything but one when his team needed him this weekend.

The Philadelphia 76ers were severely shorthanded for their game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Seth Curry tested postive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. That led to Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, and Vincent Poirier being forced out as well due to health and safety protocols. Star players Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were also subsequently held out due to injury. They joined Furkan Korkmaz and Terrance Ferguson, both of whom already had existing injuries. Mike Scott was also injured but dressed so the Sixers could meet the eight-player minimum for the game to proceed.

Suddenly forced into heavy minutes along with the other healthy Sixers, the 20-year-old Maxey responded with the performance of his life. He erupted for 39 points on 18-for-33 from the field. Maxey also chipped in with seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals while logging a team-high 44 minutes.

While the Nuggets predictably won by a 115-103 final margin, the fact that was even that close was a testament to Maxey’s gutsy showing. That earned the ex-Kentucky star some major respect from the basketball community.

maxey hooping — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 9, 2021

Maxey today pic.twitter.com/3kqwnairZZ — The Phifth Quarter (@The_PhifthQ) January 9, 2021

tyrese maxey appreciate post because he’s a — sadie ツ “sixers piano girl” (@SixersSadie) January 9, 2021

Tyese Maxey is 20 years and 66 days old so by 2 days he has passed Jah to become youngest in ⁦@SixersStats⁩ history with 30+ points cc: ⁦@DerekBodnerNBA⁩

H/t ⁦@Stathead⁩ pic.twitter.com/MixE56Rf5N — Mike Lynch (@SportInfo247) January 9, 2021

Maxey fell to the No. 21 pick in last year’s draft, but he definitely outplayed that billing on Saturday. In fact, it was reminiscent of the courageous performance by this fellow pro athlete not too long ago.