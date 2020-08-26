Tyronn Lue unlikely to get Pelicans job?

Tyronn Lue is very well-acquainted with management for the New Orleans Pelicans, but that may not necessarily translate into him filling their head coaching vacancy.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Tuesday that the latest rumblings in NBA coaching circles is that the Brooklyn Nets or the Philadelphia 76ers are more likely landing spots for Lue than New Orleans. This is in spite of Lue’s ties to Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin. The two had previously served the head coach-GM team for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lue, currently an LA Clippers assistant, is emerging as a top candidate for the various head coach openings leaguewide. He may ultimately come as a package deal with another member of the Clippers organization.

The Pelicans are an attractive option after the firing of Alvin Gentry. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball headline an excellent young nucleus to build around. At 43 years old, Lue is a young coach himself with championship-winning experience. The exact match between him and New Orleans may not be as strong as it is with other teams though.