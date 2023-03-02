Udonis Haslem frustrated with his final NBA season

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem sent his teammates something of a wake-up call amid the team’s disappointing season.

The Heat entered play Thursday with a record of 33-30, an underwhelming mark for a team that saw itself as an Eastern Conference contender at the start of the season. Haslem, playing his final NBA season, said he was “losing sleep” over the team’s lackluster play.

“Nobody likes to lose. I’m losing sleep at night, you know what I mean,” Haslem told Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “This is not the way I wanted my last year to go.”

Haslem is a three-time NBA champion who probably dreamed of going out on top, understandably. To be fighting to avoid the play-in tournament in March was definitely not on the agenda, but things simply have not come together for the Heat.

Haslem is in his 20th and final NBA season and is more of an in-house coach than a player at this point. He’s also known for torching people online. Maybe his motivational message will land with his teammates here.