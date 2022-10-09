Udonis Haslem tries to learn ‘Griddy’ in hilarious viral video

If you have ever wondered what the grandfather of the NBA would look like trying to do the ‘Griddy,’ wonder no more.

A funny video made the rounds on Sunday of Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem attempting to learn the popular viral dance. In the video, which was originally posted by the official Heat Instagram page, Miami rookie Orlando Robinson, two decades Haslem’s junior, guided Haslem through the moves.

Can't wait 'til Udonis Haslem breaks out his griddy in the season 🙌pic.twitter.com/EDAjrX7sFR — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCP) October 9, 2022

That is not a bad effort from the 42-year-old Haslem, the NBA’s oldest active player who is about to enter his 20th career season. But it does give off some “learning to dance from written instructions” type of vibes.

The “Griddy” was first brought to the mainstream by former LSU teammates Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase and has now taken the NFL, the NBA, and other leagues by storm over the last couple of years. At least Haslem did not look as awkward hitting the ‘Griddy’ as this other older sports figure did.