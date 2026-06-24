Notable update emerges on Anthony Edwards amid rumored unhappiness in Minnesota

The Ant Man will not be looking for a new colony any time soon.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is not actually unhappy with the team, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reported on Tuesday. Hine notes that Edwards and his camp love Minnesota and that they still view the Timberwolves as the “ideal” situation for him.

Edwards, 24, was the Timberwolves’ No. 1 overall pick in 2020. He has since developed into a four-time All-Star and perennial MVP candidate, also leading Minnesota to back-to-back Western Conference Finals berths in 2024 and 2025.

But the Timberwolves lost in the second round this year to the San Antonio Spurs , sparking questions about the long-term viability of their roster. Minnesota still lacks a quality starting point guard, they traded away star Julius Randle earlier this week in a salary dump, and they also just lost popular lead assistant coach Micah Nori (who agreed to a very unusual deal to become the new head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers ).

We learned earlier this month that Edwards now has questions about what the Timberwolves’ future will look like. It also probably does not help that Minnesota traded away Karl-Anthony Towns (who shares a close bond with Edwards) and had to watch this season as Towns won an NBA championship with the New York Knicks .

The Timberwolves have reportedly even been having some fears about Edwards potentially requesting a trade. But at least for now, it sounds like Edwards (who is signed in Minnesota through 2029) is entirely there to stay.