Reporter shares update on Tom Thibodeau extension talks after months of quiet

Tom Thibodeau is still waiting on a new contract extension from the New York Knicks, but it appears that there is no reason to panic.

Fred Katz of The Athletic shared an update Thursday on the extension talks between the Knicks and their head coach Thibodeau. Katz says Thibodeau is still “more likely” to extend than not (with the delay stemming from the fact the Knicks have had other issues to take care of this summer).

The former NBA Coach of the Year Thibodeau has been in charge of the Knicks for the last four seasons and has led them to a record of 175-143 (.550) with three postseason berths and two playoff series victories. But Thibodeau is entering the final year of his contract with the team and still has yet to land an extension, despite it being over two months now since we heard that the Knicks were working on it.

Still, it has been a very busy offseason indeed for the Knicks, who traded for Mikal Bridges, re-signed OG Anunoby in free agency, and hammered out a massively team-friendly extension with star player Jalen Brunson. With all of those items on the agenda now taken care of, it is a safe bet that a long-term extension for Thibodeau, 66, will be next up on deck.