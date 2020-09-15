Vanessa Bryant responds to LA Sheriff’s challenge for LeBron James

Vanessa Bryant responded via Instagram to a challenge issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff.

On Monday, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva challenged LeBron James to match a reward for the gunman who shot two Los Angeles police officers on Saturday.

Bryant decided to issue some criticism at Villanueva, sharing screenshots of tweets that were critical of the sheriff.

Haven’t seen a response from LeBron to the LA County Sheriff, but on IG, Vanessa Bryant has some thoughts: pic.twitter.com/wEfaP0gjt5 — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) September 15, 2020

Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s department over officers sharing photos of the helicopter crash site where her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna died.

Despite her criticism of the sheriff’s department, she did include one positive message.

“Not all deputies are bad apples. Prayers for the 2 deputies that were shot,” she wrote.

In addition to her lawsuit against the sheriff’s department, Bryant is suing the helicopter company for wrongful death.