Vanessa Bryant gets tattoos of messages from Kobe, Gigi

Vanessa Bryant is permanently memorializing her late husband and daughter, Gigi, through tattoos.

Vanessa shared videos on Instagram Wednesday of her getting tattooed. She said that she got a tribute to Gigi on her wrist.

“Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary,” Vanessa wrote.

She also got a tattoo message relating to Kobe around her shoulder/neck.

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me. @nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback #tattooinmyhallway #QueenMamba #MambaMentality.”

Vanessa remembering Kobe and Gigi with tattoos of messages from each of them via @NikkoHurtado IG: pic.twitter.com/N0zNmViOLE — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) June 11, 2020

It’s unclear what the exact messages Vanessa had tattooed on her, but she says they were messages relating to Kobe and Gigi. She says she got the work done in February.

That was after both Kobe and Gigi died on January 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Current Los Angeles Lakers players LeBron James and Anthony Davis also got tattoos as tributes to Kobe soon after the Hall of Famer’s death.

Vanessa is currently suing the helicopter company and estate of late pilot Ara Zobayan over the fatal crash that killed nine people. Kobe was 41 when he died. Gigi was 13.