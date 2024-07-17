2-time NBA All-Star sparks retirement rumors with cryptic social media post

A former NBA All-Star might be calling it a career.

Veteran guard Victor Oladipo shared a cryptic post on social media Wednesday morning that led to speculation that he will soon retire. While Oladipo did not make any official announcement, the message hinted at a big change in his life.

“Good morning I just want to let everyone know it’s a very different time in my life and I can’t share my time and energy anymore. I want to make everyone happy and be there for everybody especially those I care about, but I’m now called to walk a different path. I hope everyone can respect and understand that. You’ll soon see why. Peace be Unto You,” Oladipo wrote on X.

Oladipo did not play at all last season due to a ruptured patellar tendon he suffered in the playoffs with the Miami Heat the year before. The 32-year-old was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder last offseason and then dealt to the Houston Rockets in the Kevin Porter Jr. trade. His expiring contract was then sent in February to the Memphis Grizzlies, who promptly waived him.

Oladipo’s best years were with the Indiana Pacers from 2017-2021. He was named an NBA All-Star in 2018 and 2019. He was NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2018.

After he averaged 23.1 points per game with the Indiana Pacers in 2017-18, injuries derailed Oladipo’s career. He tore his right quad tendon in 2019 and has not been the same since. It would hardly be a surprise if he decided it was time to walk away.