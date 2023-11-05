Victor Wembanyama had most disrespectful block against Raptors

Victor Wembanyama is just toying with opponents at this point.

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby made the brave decision in Sunday’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs to try to scale Mount Wembanyama. But unfortunately for Anunoby, he was promptly sent right back to the base for more oxygen.

After attempting to muscle his way inside on the Spurs star Wembanyama off a one-on-one drive in the first half, Anunoby went up for the shot. But before you could even say “sacré bleu,” Wembanyama snatched the attempt out of mid-air with just one hand, controlling the ball and leaving Anunoby with nothing to do but jog back up the floor with his tail between his legs.

Check out the video.

WEMBY SAID "NO" 😳 pic.twitter.com/vCaxJ30ctC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 5, 2023

Here is another angle of the cruel and unusual punishment handed out by Wembanyama, who barely even had to jump on the play.

This angle of the Victor Wembanyama “block” on OG Anunoby…🤯 Wemby🔥

pic.twitter.com/bS0n2JqA9v — Opinionated Fan (@OpinionatedSF19) November 5, 2023

Anunoby also suffered yet another indignity at the hands of Wembanyama later on in the game when the 7-foot-4 behemoth spiked a corner three-point attempt of his into the luxury suites.

Wembanyama ended up with a final stat line of 20 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks (but Toronto still won 123-116 in overtime). The towering No. 1 overall pick is really darn mean to opponents sometimes as Anunoby and the Raptors, though they still got the victory, had to learn the hard way on Sunday.